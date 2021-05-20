ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. ExlService has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

