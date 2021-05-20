Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,414. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,355,467. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

