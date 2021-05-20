Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Tops $17.29 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $549,184.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00072591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00416060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00224917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.01008993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034316 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,451,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars.

