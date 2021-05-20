ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $55,417.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.49 or 0.00574537 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018433 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

