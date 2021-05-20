Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.35.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$39.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$23.20 and a 1 year high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.8900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 204.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

