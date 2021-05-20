Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVKIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

EVKIF opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

