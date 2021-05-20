Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EOLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $487.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 518.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.