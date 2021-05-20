Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $688.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.23 million and the lowest is $686.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.66. 1,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.03. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 266.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

