EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.23 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. EUNO has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $10,005.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.34 or 0.01341161 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000252 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,206,740,265 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.