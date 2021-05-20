ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

