Estate Counselors LLC Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

URI stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.05 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.