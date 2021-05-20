Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.91. 11,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,042. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

