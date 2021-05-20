Estate Counselors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $9,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

