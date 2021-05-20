Estate Counselors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 153.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.31. 2,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,907. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.