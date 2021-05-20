Estate Counselors LLC Has $16.20 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $486.68. 30,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,081. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $305.68 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

