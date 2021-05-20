Estate Counselors LLC Has $10.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.18. 54,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,495. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

