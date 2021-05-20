Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 4,650 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Whirlpool by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,198,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 55.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR traded down $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $234.50. 2,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.79 and its 200-day moving average is $205.22. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

