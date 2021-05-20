Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,343,000 after buying an additional 256,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,144 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,833,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 297,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 332,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.