Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up approximately 4.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.73. 4,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

