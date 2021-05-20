Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,368 shares of company stock valued at $381,710 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

