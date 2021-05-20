Equities Analysts Set Expectations for argenx SE’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.46). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.44 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.19.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $263.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.86 and a 200-day moving average of $295.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in argenx by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

