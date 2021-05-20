Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AKU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 137.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 91.3% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

