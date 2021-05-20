Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 193.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQ. Jonestrading began coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of EQ opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

