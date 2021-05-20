Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 324,867 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $28,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,182,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,748,000 after purchasing an additional 928,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BAM opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

