Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $32,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

