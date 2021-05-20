Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $31.11 Million Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Smith & Nephew worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

