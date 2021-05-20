Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.72 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 378.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $29,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 45.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 154.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 61.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

