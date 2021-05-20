Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,246 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $27,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average is $189.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

