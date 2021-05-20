Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,829 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $31,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

MAS stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

