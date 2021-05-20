Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.30

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 5373814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 48,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.