Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of ET opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

