Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.41. Enel Chile shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 4,941 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.2187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

