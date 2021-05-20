Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $33.72 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Endava stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. Endava has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 308.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

