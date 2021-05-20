Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Bank of Nova Scotia’s 10th Largest Position

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,102,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 982,087 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.09% of Enbridge worth $801,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

