Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.00

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.70 ($1.20), with a volume of 458960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £554.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.62.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

