Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.17

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.17 and traded as high as C$40.59. Empire shares last traded at C$40.52, with a volume of 274,340 shares traded.

EMP.A has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

