Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 30,608 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Radio in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Radio during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

