Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 56,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 29.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 88,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.32 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

