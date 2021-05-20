Electrum Dark 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $87.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $9,261.67 and approximately $87.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00092164 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

