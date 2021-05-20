Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target cut by Barclays from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.43. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $13,785,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

