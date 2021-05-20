Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the game software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.88 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

