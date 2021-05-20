Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,889 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.61. The stock had a trading volume of 60,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

