Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Director Stephen H. Craney Acquires 10,000 Shares

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Director Stephen H. Craney purchased 10,000 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,874.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Electromed by 27.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electromed by 252.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Electromed during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electromed by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.