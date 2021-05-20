Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.58

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €11.58 ($13.62) and traded as high as €12.06 ($14.19). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.74 ($13.81), with a volume of 2,148,592 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Electricité de France and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.59.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

