eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading 1.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $64.19 and last traded at $64.19. Approximately 597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,043,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

Specifically, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in eHealth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth $145,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

