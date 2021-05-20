eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.56 million, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in eGain by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 324,497 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in eGain by 85.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 343.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.