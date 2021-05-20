Edgeware Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.81 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $87.81 million and $1.24 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00076702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.01177164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.54 or 0.09917650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00101403 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.