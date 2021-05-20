Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 182,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

