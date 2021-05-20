Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $4.49 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

