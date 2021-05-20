Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,997 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equifax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

NYSE EFX opened at $233.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

